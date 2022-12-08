TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.53 and last traded at $18.60. 3,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 362,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

TASK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TaskUs from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on TaskUs to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TaskUs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68.

In other TaskUs news, Director Kelly L. Tuminelli purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $73,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,692.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

