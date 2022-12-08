Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Tecnoglass has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.5% per year over the last three years.

Tecnoglass Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:TGLS traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $32.35.

Insider Activity at Tecnoglass

Institutional Trading of Tecnoglass

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $636,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at $777,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,351.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after buying an additional 515,151 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 224,837 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 45.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 265,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 82,567 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 70.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 67,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 154.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 50,945 shares during the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TGLS. StockNews.com downgraded Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

See Also

