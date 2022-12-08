TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) is Pentwater Capital Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,337,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222,560 shares during the period. TEGNA accounts for 2.1% of Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $174,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 6,681,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,113,000 after buying an additional 682,120 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA in the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,262,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,476,000 after purchasing an additional 227,858 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 53,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 363,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.70. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $23.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

