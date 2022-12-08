TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stake Cut by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC reduced its holdings in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,797 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in TELA Bio were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 108,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TELA Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000.

TELA traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,370. The stock has a market cap of $183.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. TELA Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TELA shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on TELA Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TELA Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 20,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $158,246.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,948,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,213,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 65,224 shares of company stock valued at $519,910 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

