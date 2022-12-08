Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of analysts have commented on TLGHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €28.00 ($29.47) to €22.00 ($23.16) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €28.00 ($29.47) to €24.00 ($25.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €33.00 ($34.74) to €22.00 ($23.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Telenet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Telenet Group Stock Performance

TLGHY opened at $7.90 on Friday. Telenet Group has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

