Tellor Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.86 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $30.97 million and approximately $8.86 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for about $13.32 or 0.00078675 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002056 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $926.98 or 0.05478345 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.00505418 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,111.83 or 0.30210300 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,325,651 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.
Buying and Selling Tellor
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars.
