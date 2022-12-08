Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Shares Down 6.7%

Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 18,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 34,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Tembo Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.54. The stock has a market cap of C$19.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.21.

Tembo Gold Company Profile

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property covering an area of 32 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

