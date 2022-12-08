Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Stock Performance

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.23. 23,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,301. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64.

