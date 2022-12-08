Tenset (10SET) Price Hits $1.18

Tenset (10SET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last week, Tenset has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Tenset token can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00006849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tenset has a market capitalization of $215.48 million and $117,087.20 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $940.20 or 0.05466479 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00508231 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,224.82 or 0.30377974 BTC.

About Tenset

10SET is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,011,491 tokens. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

