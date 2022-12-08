Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 146,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 3.7% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 31,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Teradyne by 6.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $2,007,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 11.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after purchasing an additional 34,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,577. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.14.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teradyne to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

