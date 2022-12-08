Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CAO Vaibhav Taneja Sells 3,768 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $174.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $549.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.18 and a 52-week high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $333.30 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 365,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $245,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 337,616 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $227,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

