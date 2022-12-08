Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino Sells 1,312 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded down $5.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,687,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,148,367. The stock has a market cap of $549.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.18 and a twelve month high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tesla to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.43.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

