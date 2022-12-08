Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Sells $108,227.00 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total value of $108,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,948,549.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ TTEK traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.62. 143,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,299. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.42 and its 200-day moving average is $139.00. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $188.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,189,693,000 after purchasing an additional 171,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,777,000 after purchasing an additional 61,906 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,637,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,044,000 after purchasing an additional 60,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,353,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

