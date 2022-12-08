Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Shares Up 0%

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.42 and last traded at $27.26. Approximately 56,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 87,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Soybean Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teucrium Soybean Fund during the third quarter worth $5,299,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 48,945 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,708 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,025,000.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

