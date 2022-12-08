TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Cowen

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Cowen from $123.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.90% from the stock’s previous close.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TFI International from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TFI International from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on TFI International from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.39.

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $101.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.83. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $113.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, analysts predict that TFI International will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in TFI International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 6.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in TFI International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

