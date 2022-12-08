The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 5,000 Shares

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $7.21.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 197.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 308,105 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

