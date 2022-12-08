The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY) to Sell

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of OTC ERELY opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63. Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

About Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S.

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron and steel rolled products, alloyed and non-alloyed iron, steel and pig iron castings, cast and pressed products, coke, and by-products in Turkey and internationally. Its flat products include hot rolled flat steel products, cold-rolled flat steel products, and galvanized/galvanealed flat steel products; and tin/chrome coated flat steel products used in metal packaging industry.

