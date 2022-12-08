The Graph Price Hits $0.0617 (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One The Graph token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $425.49 million and $14.72 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Graph has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $931.52 or 0.05528064 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.21 or 0.00499113 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,033.62 or 0.29833438 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 tokens. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

