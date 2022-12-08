The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.81

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.81 and traded as low as $15.89. The India Fund shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 125,492 shares traded.

The India Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79.

The India Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 41.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The India Fund

The India Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of The India Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 306.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 133,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 100,570 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The India Fund during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The India Fund during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

