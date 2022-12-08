The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.81

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.81 and traded as low as $15.89. The India Fund shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 125,492 shares traded.
The India Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79.
The India Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 41.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The India Fund
The India Fund Company Profile
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
