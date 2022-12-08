The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

Southern Stock Up 0.0 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $68.50 on Thursday. Southern has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average of $71.54.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

