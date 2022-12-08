Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Cut by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.7% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.1 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Citigroup cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.11.

TMO traded up $5.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $564.06. 24,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,187. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $523.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

