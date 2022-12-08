TheStreet Downgrades Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) to C+

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BXMT opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.37. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $32.90.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,153 shares of company stock worth $112,880 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 140.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.