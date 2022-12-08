TheStreet Downgrades Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) to C+

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
BXMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE:BXMT opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.37. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $32.90.
Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust
In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,153 shares of company stock worth $112,880 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 140.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
