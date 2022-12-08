Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $1,556,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,956,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,216,089. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $1,559,400.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 11,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $923,083.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,535,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $1,603,600.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $1,599,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,565,200.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $1,525,800.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $1,528,000.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IBKR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.29. The company had a trading volume of 676,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,495. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.75. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $82.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.52.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 543.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,238,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,243,000 after buying an additional 943,731 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $42,813,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after buying an additional 592,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,197,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,850,000 after buying an additional 569,859 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.