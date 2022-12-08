Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Shares Up 2%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Rating) shot up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 31,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 100,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Thor Explorations Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$167.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.63.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.