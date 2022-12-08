Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TBLD opened at $14.46 on Thursday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Benjamin D. Kirby bought 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $50,130.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,513 shares in the company, valued at $78,670.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust ( NASDAQ:TBLD Get Rating ) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

