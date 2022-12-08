Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of TBLD opened at $14.46 on Thursday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Benjamin D. Kirby bought 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $50,130.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,513 shares in the company, valued at $78,670.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
