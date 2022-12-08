Threshold Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $180.99 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $180.99 million and $8.65 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010606 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00047889 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005793 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020814 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00241411 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01775399 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,501,835.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

