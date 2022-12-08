Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 246,128 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,848,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,128 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $116,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.96. 262,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,903,480. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $51.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.