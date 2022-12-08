Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 67,631 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,043,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,631 shares during the period. Ashland accounts for about 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ashland were worth $210,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Ashland by 32.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Ashland by 3.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ashland by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.63.

Ashland stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,081. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Ashland had a net margin of 38.77% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.27%.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

