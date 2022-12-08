Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $107.91 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 943,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $107,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.80. 9,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.53.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

