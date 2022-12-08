Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $115.01 Million Holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,313,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 42,875 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.34% of Crane worth $115,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CR. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 56.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 273,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after acquiring an additional 98,333 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Crane by 105.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Crane by 2,775.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 213,113 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 34.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 14,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 98.9% in the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CR. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

Crane Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $12,225,553.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,274,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $12,225,553.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,460 shares in the company, valued at $36,274,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,422.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,409 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,162. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.46. 2,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,243. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.97. Crane Holdings, Co. has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $114.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.62 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.