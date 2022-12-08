Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $131.51 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,924,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 789,658 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ally Financial were worth $131,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,590,000. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 56.6% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,843,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,276,000 after buying an additional 1,027,710 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,166,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,614,000 after purchasing an additional 710,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Ally Financial by 5,133.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 508,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 499,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ally Financial by 362.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 571,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,135,000 after acquiring an additional 447,424 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James downgraded Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 28,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average is $32.18. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

