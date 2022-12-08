Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $142.55 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 816,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 26,513 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.13% of Lowe’s Companies worth $142,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,959 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.21.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,308. The company has a market cap of $127.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

