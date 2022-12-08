Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $264.38 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,069,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 205,211 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 0.7% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.18% of QUALCOMM worth $264,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $168,060,000 after buying an additional 778,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.73. 83,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,475,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.62.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,996 shares of company stock worth $4,489,834 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

