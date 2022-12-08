Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 21,318 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 470,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,318 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $158,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after buying an additional 9,042,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15,444.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.19.

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $353.93. 13,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.81.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

