thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Stock Price Down 0.5%

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA – Get Rating) was down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €5.48 ($5.77) and last traded at €5.58 ($5.87). Approximately 2,159,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €5.61 ($5.90).

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 3.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €5.17 and its 200 day moving average is €5.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

