Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.31 and last traded at C$12.41. Approximately 4,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 9,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$18.75 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$21.00 to C$17.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Tidewater Renewables Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$419.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.98, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.33.

About Tidewater Renewables

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, first nations groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, power, and other industries.

