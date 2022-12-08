Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.02

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $0.88. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 28,988 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $675,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.