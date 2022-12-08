Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.02

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $0.88. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 28,988 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
