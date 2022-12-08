Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Barclays

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Up 7.7 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.38. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.79.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 67.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth $39,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.