Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th.

Tootsie Roll Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 52 years.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Tootsie Roll Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

TR stock opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 0.12. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tootsie Roll Industries

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,967,000 after purchasing an additional 94,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,842,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,704,000 after purchasing an additional 28,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.