Torex Gold Resources Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.41. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.38.

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$13.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 5.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.07 and a 1-year high of C$17.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.55.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

