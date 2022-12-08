Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,875 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 492% compared to the typical daily volume of 655 call options.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ADMA stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.59. 92,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,841. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.01.
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.
