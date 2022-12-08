TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.11

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.11 and traded as high as C$14.49. TransAlta Renewables shares last traded at C$14.39, with a volume of 718,579 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RNW. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CSFB upgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.05.

TransAlta Renewables Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.07.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 324.12%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Featured Stories

