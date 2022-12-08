Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share on Saturday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Transurban Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.20.

In other Transurban Group news, insider Louis Charlton bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$13.63 ($9.15) per share, with a total value of A$204,450.00 ($137,214.77). Insiders acquired 64,973 shares of company stock valued at $824,567 over the last ninety days.

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 21 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area, the United States; and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

