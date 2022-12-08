Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TPRKY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Travis Perkins from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 855 ($10.43) to GBX 890 ($10.85) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($17.07) to GBX 1,250 ($15.24) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,140.00.

Travis Perkins Price Performance

TPRKY opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $23.15.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

