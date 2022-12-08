Tribe (TRIBE) Market Cap Achieves $93.42 Million

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Tribe has a total market cap of $93.42 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Tribe token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001224 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tribe

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Tribe is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

