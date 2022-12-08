TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Position Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,042,000 after buying an additional 247,826 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 328.2% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 59,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 45,658 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TCBK shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

TCBK traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.05. 152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,822. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $58.62.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $109.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.96 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.29% and a return on equity of 11.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

