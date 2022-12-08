Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.28

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.29. Trinity Biotech shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 31,302 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Institutional investors own 27.11% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

