Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.28

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.29. Trinity Biotech shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 31,302 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Trinity Biotech Stock Up 2.4 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.03.
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
