Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.15

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.15 and last traded at $33.85, with a volume of 49873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 34.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,615,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,922 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 342.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,463,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,164 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,571,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 112.8% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,599,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,950 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

