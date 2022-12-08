TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Shares Down 5.1%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 6,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

TUI Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

