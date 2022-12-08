U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 37.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $6.37.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other U.S. Global Investors news, CEO Frank E. Holmes acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,599.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of U.S. Global Investors worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

